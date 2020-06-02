UrduPoint.com
Diplomats to Discuss Details Related to Putin's Invitation to Join G7 Summit - Kremlin

All the details related to the invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the G7 summit will be discussed through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) All the details related to the invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the G7 summit will be discussed through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we know that [US] President [Donald] Trump has revealed such plans.

At the same time, there is understanding that all the modalities of this initiative, and all the peculiarities related to such formats should certainly be discussed through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin plans to accept the invitation.

"Our diplomats will continue communicating in order to receive additional information from US partners," Peskov added.

