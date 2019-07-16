Diplomats to Meet in Washington on Friday to Discuss Maritime Security in Hormuz - Hook

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Diplomats will meet at the State Department in Washington on Friday to discuss emergency maritime security measures following a series of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

"On Friday, we will be bringing in members of the diplomatic corps in Washington to the State Department, so that we can present our thinking on the maritime security initiative to help deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, where these attacks have taken place," Hook said at an event hosted by Axios in Washington.