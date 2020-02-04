Dir Lower admin takes precautionary measures against coronavirus

Doctors conducted medical check-up of a student, Muhammad Ali for possible contact with novel coronavirus and found fit and healthy

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Doctors conducted medical check-up of a student, Muhammad Ali for possible contact with novel coronavirus and found fit and healthy.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Shaukat Ali, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Irshad visited Muhammad Ali, 21, who had recently arrived from China and screened him for 2019-novel coronavirus.

Muhammed Ali is a student of MBBS at Wuhan and the detailed history of student revealed no contact with any positive case and found him fit and healthy.

The district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with health department is taking all possible precaution measures to prevent coronavirus disease.