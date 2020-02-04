UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower Admin Takes Precautionary Measures Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Dir Lower admin takes precautionary measures against coronavirus

Doctors conducted medical check-up of a student, Muhammad Ali for possible contact with novel coronavirus and found fit and healthy

DIR LOWER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Doctors conducted medical check-up of a student, Muhammad Ali for possible contact with novel coronavirus and found fit and healthy.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Shaukat Ali, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Irshad visited Muhammad Ali, 21, who had recently arrived from China and screened him for 2019-novel coronavirus.

Muhammed Ali is a student of MBBS at Wuhan and the detailed history of student revealed no contact with any positive case and found him fit and healthy.

The district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with health department is taking all possible precaution measures to prevent coronavirus disease.

Related Topics

China Student Wuhan Dir Muhammad Ali All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Injured Sharma out of India's New Zealand tour

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports first death of coronavirus patie ..

3 minutes ago

Bano Qudsia remembered on death anniversary

3 minutes ago

Al Jalila children’s launches Genome Centre, fir ..

20 minutes ago

Al Jalila children’s launches Genome Centre, fir ..

20 minutes ago

Rickshaw driver allegedly subjects a nursery girl ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.