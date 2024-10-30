Open Menu

Direct All-cargo Air Route Links China's Hubei, Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Direct all-cargo air route links China's Hubei, Hong Kong

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A direct all-cargo air route between Hubei Province in central China and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines.

On Wednesday morning, a Boeing 737-400 freighter took off from the Ezhou Huahu International Airport in Hubei, China's first cargo-focused airport. It is also the airport's first all-cargo route to Hong Kong, said the cargo airline.

Three round-trip flights are scheduled to shuttle on this route every week, providing about 100 tonnes of air transport capacity weekly.

This direct air route will provide air express capacity to this year's Double Eleven online shopping festival, also known as the Singles' Day shopping festival and a Chinese version of Black Friday.

It will help facilitate transportation of e-commerce express and enhance consumption experience for customers, said SF Airlines.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is China's largest air cargo carrier in fleet size. To date, it has cultivated an international route network from Ezhou Huahu International Airport to totalling more than 60 destinations at home and abroad, said the cargo carrier.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Hong Kong From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

17 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

17 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

17 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

17 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

17 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

17 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

17 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

17 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

17 hours ago

More Stories From World