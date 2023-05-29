Direct Consequences of CFE Treaty Denunciation Not Expected - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia will not feel direct consequences of the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the treaty's denunciation.

"Well, now there shouldn't be any direct ones, because the fact is that it was already ... a non-working mechanism and, believe me, not because of the fault of Russia. Here, in this case, the Russian side brought the de facto situation into line. So now there will be no direct consequences," Peskov told reporters.