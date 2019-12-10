UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Direct Dialogue Of Kiev, Donbas Republics Important For Solving Crisis- LPR Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:50 AM

Direct Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas Republics Important for Solving Crisis- LPR Representative

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Rodion Miroshnik, the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, believes that the direct dialogue between the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas and the authorities in Kiev is very important for settling the conflict.

"The most important thing! We need the direct dialogue!" Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel commenting of the results of the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

Miroshnik told Sputnik that the text of the joint communique adopted at the summit shows that all sides and primarily Ukraine "are committed to the full implementation" of the Minsk agreements.

According to him, it is impossible to achieve this goal without maintaining dialogue between Kiev and the Donbas republics within the Trilateral Contact Group.

"The sides [Normandy Four leaders] coordinated a number of positions, which require activation of work in the Minsk format in the near future.

Miroshnik specified that the current agenda includes such issues as further exchange of detainees; coordination of new areas of disengagement of forces; new crossing points alone the line of contact; and the detailed work on amendments to the law on the special status of Donbas.

On Monday, the leaders of the Normandy Four ” Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany ” held a meeting in Paris adopted a joint communique on further steps to help settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The four leaders, in particular, confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine by year-end and said that the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement continue to be basis for the work of the Normandy Four.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Paris Luhansk Kiev All

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

6 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab Worldâ€™s unemployment rate is maj ..

7 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

7 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

8 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

9 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.