Direct Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas Republics Important for Solving Crisis- LPR Representative

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Rodion Miroshnik, the representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, believes that the direct dialogue between the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas and the authorities in Kiev is very important for settling the conflict.

"The most important thing! We need the direct dialogue!" Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel commenting of the results of the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

Miroshnik told Sputnik that the text of the joint communique adopted at the summit shows that all sides and primarily Ukraine "are committed to the full implementation" of the Minsk agreements.

According to him, it is impossible to achieve this goal without maintaining dialogue between Kiev and the Donbas republics within the Trilateral Contact Group.

"The sides [Normandy Four leaders] coordinated a number of positions, which require activation of work in the Minsk format in the near future.

Miroshnik specified that the current agenda includes such issues as further exchange of detainees; coordination of new areas of disengagement of forces; new crossing points alone the line of contact; and the detailed work on amendments to the law on the special status of Donbas.

On Monday, the leaders of the Normandy Four ” Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany ” held a meeting in Paris adopted a joint communique on further steps to help settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The four leaders, in particular, confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine by year-end and said that the Minsk agreements on Donbas settlement continue to be basis for the work of the Normandy Four.