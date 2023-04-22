Direct Flight From Moscow to Berlin Connected With Staffing of Diplomatic Mission - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A direct flight from Moscow to Berlin and back was connected with discussions by Germany and Russia of the staffing of their diplomatic missions, a source in the German Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

On Saturday, German media reported that despite the ban on flights for Russian airlines, a direct flight from Moscow arrived in Berlin in the morning, and returned back a few hours later. Also on Saturday, the German government decided to initiate a new massive expulsion of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in the country.

Moscow said that it would respond with corresponding measures.

"The Federal government and the Russian side have been in contact in recent weeks on the staffing of relevant missions abroad. Today's flight is connected with this," the source said.

According to Sputnik data, the number of Russian diplomats expelled from Berlin is over 20 people.

Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Russia also decided to expel more than 20 German diplomats.