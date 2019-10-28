UrduPoint.com
Direct Flight Links East Chinese City, Osaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Direct flight links east Chinese city, Osaka

A direct air route has been launched between Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, and Japan's Osaka, according to local civil aviation officials

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :A direct air route has been launched between Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, and Japan's Osaka, according to local civil aviation officials.

The direct flight, operated by Shenzhen Airlines, is the first direct air route between Jiangxi Province and Japan.

The flight will leave Nanchang everyday at 9 a.m. and land in Osaka at 12:30 p.m. local time. The returning flight will depart from Osaka at 2 p.m. local time and arrive in Nanchang at 4:20 p.m.

Jiangxi so far has 10 international air routes, including flights from Nanchang to Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia, Mandalay in Myanmar, and Da Nang in Vietnam.

