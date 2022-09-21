UrduPoint.com

Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russia To Tanzania - Travel Authority

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russia to Tanzania - Travel Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Direct flights to Tanzania could quickly restore the demand from Russian tourists, who are highly interested in this destination, Ilya Umansky, the head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors that Russia would continue working together with Tanzania and the Philippines in the field of tourism.

"Tours to Tanzania, in particular, to the island of Zanzibar, were very popular. Tour operators used to appoint charter flights there. Now, the main problem is air travel, flights are difficult and take a very long time. If this issue is resolved, then then demand could recover quite quickly. Today, there are Russian travelers who go toward this direction both on their own and through tour operators, with a connection, for example, in Dubai or Istanbul," Umansky told Sputnik.

Given that Russians are currently limited in the choice of foreign destinations due to Western sanctions, the country's travel industry is ready to work with any country seeking cooperation with Moscow in the field of tourism and air transportation, the official added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, with many of them closing their airspace to all Russian flights, which resulted in severe obstacles to air travel and interruptions in the operation of global airports.

Moreover, on September 6, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The suspension entered into effect on September 12. The decision complicated visa application process for Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Dubai Tours Vladimir Putin Zanzibar Istanbul Luhansk Donetsk Tanzania Philippines February September Visa All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corr ..

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corruption, Human Rights Sanctions ..

10 minutes ago
 Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of A ..

Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of AfD Lawmakers to Visit Russia - ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportun ..

Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportunities for tech platforms: Bila ..

10 minutes ago
 Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russi ..

Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russia to Tanzania - Travel Authori ..

10 minutes ago
 Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Bo ..

Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Border in August on Terror Watch ..

13 minutes ago
 Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Ml ..

Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Mln in Rare Minerals - Prairies ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.