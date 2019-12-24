UrduPoint.com
Direct Foreign Investment In Russia To Increase By 70% In 2019 - Head Of RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Direct Foreign Investment in Russia to Increase by 70% in 2019 - Head of RDIF

Direct foreign investment in Russia will have increased by 70 percent this year, which is more than expected, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Direct foreign investment in Russia will have increased by 70 percent this year, which is more than expected, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"When I was estimating in the beginning of the year that direct foreign investment in Russia would grow by more than 50 percent this year, many doubted this, but we can see now that it will be 70 percent up, according to the end-of-year results," Dmitriev told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

In 2019, RDIF and its partners invested more than 300 billion rubles ($4.8 billion) in various Russian projects.

