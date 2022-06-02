Direct Line With Putin to Be Held After SPIEF, Exact Date Unknown - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The Direct Line annual live Q&A session with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place after the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), but the exact date is unknown yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"It (Direct Line) will in any case (be held) after (SPIEF). We still don't have exact dates yet. They are to be determined. But we believe it will take place in the foreseeable future," Peskov said.