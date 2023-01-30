UrduPoint.com

Direct Link Established Between Iranian, Russian Banks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Direct link established between Iranian, Russian banks

The Iranian top banker said on Sunday that a direct connection has been established between the banks of Iran and Russia, reported the semi-official Tasnim news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):The Iranian top banker said on Sunday that a direct connection has been established between the banks of Iran and Russia, reported the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Mohammadreza Farzin, governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), said that within the framework of the joint action plan of banking cooperation signed last year by the two countries' central banks, the first step toward the implementation was taken on Sunday.

Farzin added that the Iranian banking network will also have a direct connection with other 106 foreign banks, stressing the banking channel between Iran and the world is being reinstated.

The CBI announced on Sunday that Iran's electronic financial messaging system, known as SEPAM domestically, and the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia, known as SPFS, were connected following the signing of a deal between the two central banks on the same day.

At the signing ceremony, Mohsen Karimi, the CBI's deputy governor for international affairs, said the step will help prepare the ground for traders and banks from the two countries to increase cooperation and transactions without facing the restrictions imposed by the sanctions, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He added that based on the agreement, all Iranian banks abroad and foreign banks that are connected to Russia's SPFS, including over 100 banks in 13 countries, will be able to exchange messages and communicate with the banks inside Iran. Iran and Russia, both of which are under sanctions imposed by the United States, have recently expanded their bilateral political and economic relations to counter the U.S. moves.

Related Topics

World Governor Exchange Iran Russia Bank Same United States Sunday All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises ..

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense M ..

2 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Se ..

Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coro ..

US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - M ..

2 minutes ago
 Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exerc ..

Development of COVID-19 Pandemic Per 2019 US Exercises Scenario Raises Questions ..

5 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group in US HIV In ..

Moscow Says Ukraine Army Target Group in US HIV Infection Experiments Conducted ..

7 seconds ago
 Mayor condemns Police Lines blast; orders staff to ..

Mayor condemns Police Lines blast; orders staff to donate blood for injured

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.