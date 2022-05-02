Direct NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Ruled Out - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that NATO will not be involved in the Ukraine conflict directly

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that NATO will not be involved in the Ukraine conflict directly.

"From the very beginning, I said that there would be no direct participation of NATO, including Germany, in this war," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster.