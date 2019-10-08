UrduPoint.com
Direct Russia-Georgia Flights May Resume Within 6 Months - United Airports Of Georgia Head

Tue 08th October 2019

Head of the United Airports of Georgia, George Chogovadze said that direct flights between Russia and Georgia could be restored within the next six months, after their abrupt halt in July amid protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Head of the United Airports of Georgia, George Chogovadze said that direct flights between Russia and Georgia could be restored within the next six months, after their abrupt halt in July amid protests.

Earlier in the day, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States' affairs, said that mutual air traffic could resume in the near future, albeit without specifying a time frame.

"We do not have exact dates, but it looks like the direct air traffic ban may be lifted within the next six months. The ban has brought us big losses," Chogovadze said in an interview with the Georgian Rezonansi news outlet.

He added that despite the losses, Georgian authorities were optimistic about the future of the domestic commercial aviation market because there were plans in development to make the Kutaisi airport in the country's west a central hub for tourists from neighboring Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Armenia.

Moscow suspended direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely on July 8 over security concerns after anti-Russian protests erupted in Tbilisi.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi initially worsened in 2008 after Russia recognized the former Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states and helped protect them from Georgian troops trying to re-establish control.

The situation escalated in late June after massive protests broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker participating in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy addressed the national legislature from the speaker's seat, a move that was seen as offensive by Georgians.

