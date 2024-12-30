Direct Shipping Route Linking East China Port With Europe Opens
Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A cargo ship loaded with over 1,700 TEU containers of lithium batteries and e-commerce goods set sail on Monday from east China's Ningbo port for Wilhelmshaven in Germany, marking the opening of a "China-Europe express" shipping route.
The Ningbo-Wilhelmshaven direct route will reduce transport time to 26 days, saving 12 days compared to the same route with multiple stops, according to Sun Xuejun, chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Logistics Group Co., Ltd.
Upon arrival in Wilhelmshaven, goods can be distributed and transported to Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea coastal areas through waterborne shipping, to Western Europe, including France and Belgium, by land, and even further to Central and Eastern Europe, such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland, within 30 days.
"The launch of the express shipping route offers Chinese lithium battery companies an excellent opportunity to save on transport time and costs, thereby enhancing supply chain resilience," said Ma Quanlin, a senior manager with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), China's leading battery maker.
The cargo shipping service is currently expected to operate once a month, with the possibility of more frequent trips based on logistics demand, Sun said.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From World
-
China releases report on scientific research in space station5 minutes ago
-
One dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in central Greece5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia speeds up efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency5 minutes ago
-
Direct shipping route linking east China port with Europe opens5 minutes ago
-
China says to promote high-quality development of data industry15 minutes ago
-
Xi extends condolences over passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter15 minutes ago
-
US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine55 minutes ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy55 minutes ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast1 hour ago
-
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN1 hour ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 1001 hour ago
-
Former Serbian minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident1 hour ago