Direct talks with Lukashenko 'legitimise his regime': Polish PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday cautioned against holding direct talks with Belarus on the unprecedented migrant crisis along Poland's border, saying it would "legitimise" the regime.

Morawiecki spoke after German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, marking the strongman's first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass anti-government protests last year.

Merkel also talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have to be aware of the fact that any direct talks with Lukashenko suit him because they legitimise his regime," Morawiecki told reporters.