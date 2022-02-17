UrduPoint.com

Direct Talks With Tehran In Vienna Context In US Interest - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Direct Talks With Tehran in Vienna Context in US Interest - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Direct negotiations with Iran on the mutual return to the compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would be in the US interest, but no meeting is expected between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian during the upcoming Munich Security Conference, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

The three-day Munich Security Conference will start on Friday, and both Blinken and Amirabdollahian will be attending the gathering.

"I would not expect, at least in Munich, a meeting between the Secretary (Blinken) and the Foreign Minister (Amirabdollahian), but what I will say and what we have long said is that we believe that direct talks between the United States and Iran would be in our interest in the context of Vienna," Price said in a press briefing.

Price also said direct negotiations in the context of Vienna could benefit US attempts to seek to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of the US sanctions. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA continued on February 8 after a short break. During the seventh round of talks, completed on December 17, the sides agreed on two draft agreements that reflected Iran's interests.

