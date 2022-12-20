Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, visited the Air Cargo Centers Department to review the progress of work

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022) His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, visited the Air Cargo Centers Department to review the progress of work. He was accompanied by Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division, Sultan Al Jouker, Director General’s Consultant, Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division, Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division and Farida Fadhil, (Acting) Executive Director of Policy and Legislation Division.

Sultan Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Customs Centers Management briefed the Director General on the Management’s achievements in 2022 up until the end of 3rd quarter. The Management carried out around 415,000 customs inspections, made 445 seizures, and completed 12.7 million customs declarations.

The Management’s presentation covered the measures they apply to improve performance in inspection and control of prohibited goods, as well as the modernization of their systems and operations, and their efforts to develop cooperation with strategic partners to better protect society and enhance the prosperity of Dubai’s foreign trade.

“We keep developing our customs centers as part of Dubai Customs’ strategic plan 2021-2026 to lead safe customs worldwide and provide world-class customs services to our clients,” said Musabih. “This will help us keep up with the aspirations of (We the UAE Vision 2031) which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai launched to outline the UAE strategic path in this decade, especially in trade, which is an integral part of the country’s economy.”

Musabih pointed out Air Cargo Centers play a vital role in Dubai trade, and continuous development of air cargo centers is essential to maintain the momentum.