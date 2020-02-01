Director General of Dubai Customs tours Hatta Border Crossing

3.6m passengers, 607,600 vehicles crossed border in 2019

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020) Figures released by Dubai Customs showed the Hatta Border Crossing dealt with 3.6 million passengers, and 607,600 vehicles (111,300 trucks, 493,500 small cars and 2,800 coaches and buses) in 2019.

During his evening tour to the Hatta Border Crossing, Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih pointed out the high quality services provided to clients contributed significantly in facilitating traffic and speeding up the declaration process.

“At Dubai Customs we keep developing our services, and this helps our different customs centers, including Hatta, achieve the overall vision of securing the borders and supporting legitimate trade.

“We have equipped Hatta customs building with smart technologies which will further develop customs services and facilitate procedures. The center will be able to handle all types of inspection operations. Our project (7-Star Centers) ensures all customs centers including Hatta are included in our development strategies and plans.”

Mohammed Al Muaini, Director of Land Customs Centers Management at DubaiCustomssaid:

“Hatta Border Post has become one of the most important border crossings linking UAE with Oman and Oman with the rest of the GCC region. Thanks to the most advanced services and the great facilities provided to passengers, dealing with this heavy traffic of passengers and goods is smooth and streamlined.

”

Vegetables, fruits, perfumes, electrical appliances, electronics, food stuff, juices, dairy products, ceramics, vehicles, engines, and cement are among the most common commodities that cross the border between Hatta and Oman. In 2019, the center has completed 338,300 declarations including 205,500 export and 132,700 import declarations. The year also saw 745 different seizures thanks to the advanced scanning and inspection devices which can efficiently determine whether vehicles carry any prohibited goods.

In his evening tour, Musabih was accompanied by Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Clients Management Division, Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division,Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, Shuaib Al Suwaidi, Director of Customs Intelligence Department,MohammedAl Muaini, Director of Land Customs Centers Management, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department, and Hamad Kajour, Director of Hatta Border Crossing.

Hatta Crossing follows the best customs practices in the world and works hard to disrupt models by adding and innovating to them for a better provision of services with the aim of facilitating traffic and trade between Dubai and Oman.