Director General Says IAEA Can Help Ukraine With Supplies for Nuclear Power Plants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Fox news on Friday that his organization can help Ukraine with supplies and parts for its nuclear power plants (NPPs), which are of Soviet/Russian design.

"There are certain issues that we are looking at, supply problems... get necessary supplies might be a bit challenging. You should not forget that these nuclear power plants are Russian technology. So, when it comes to spare parts, when it comes to supplies, it's complicated. So, the IAEA can help," he told the broadcaster.

Grossi also said that the IAEA can solve this problems by working with countries that are "not necessarily Russia," but have NPPs with similar reactors.

There are many of them, "especially in Eastern Europe," he added.

Previously, Russia's TVEL Fuel Company and the United States' Westinghouse supplied the fuel for nuclear power plants in Ukraine. In February 2021, the lower house of the Russian parliament warned that Ukraine's transition to US-made nuclear fuel was connected with a number of risks in terms of the security of its energy system. Supplies for Ukrainian NPPs have been complicated by the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine a year ago.