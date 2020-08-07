(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Director of Beirut's port Hassan Koraytem is one of 16 people detained following the devastating explosion that resulted in the massive destruction in the Lebanese capital, the LBC broadcaster reported.

According to previous remarks of Koraytem, he was aware of a big amount of explosives stored in the port but did not know how dangerous they were.

On Tuesday, a massive explosion at the port of Beirut, which affected nearly half of the city, killed at least 157 people and injured more than 5,000 others. The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port.