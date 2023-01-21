Director of OIC Office in Kabul Meets Foreign Minister of the De Facto Government in Afghanistan 

The Director of the OIC Mission in Afghanistan Dr Muhammad Saeed Ayyash met in Kabul today 19 January 2023 Minister for Foreign Affairs of the De Facto Government in Afghanistan, Mr Maulawi Amir Mutaqqi

Kabul (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jan, 2023) The Director of the OIC Mission in Afghanistan Dr Muhammad Saeed Ayyash met in Kabul today 19 January 2023 Minister for Foreign Affairs of the De Facto Government in Afghanistan, Mr Maulawi Amir Mutaqqi.



Dr Ayyash conveyed to the Foreign Minister the condolences of the OIC Secretary General Mr Hissein Brahim Taha over the victims of the terrorist explosion at the foreign ministry, which claimed the lives of many employees.

Dr Ayyash also briefed the Minister about the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee to discuss the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and handed him the meeting’s Final Communique.

Both sides agreed on the importance of coordination to follow up the recommendations issued by the Executive Committee.