Director of Outlawed FBK Wanted in Russia Over Criminal Case - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Ivan Zhdanov, the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent in Russia), is wanted on the Russian territory in connection with a criminal case, according to the database of the Russian Ministry of Interior Affairs.

"Wanted under an article of the criminal code," the response from the database read.

Earlier this week, a court in Moscow outlawed FBK, founded by Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and ruled that it shout stop all operations in the country immediately.