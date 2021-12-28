The Russian V-A-C foundation, which focuses on supporting contemporary art, announced on Tuesday that its director general, Teresa Iarocci Mavica, has resigned from her position to focus on the foundation's Venetian space Zattere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Russian V-A-C foundation, which focuses on supporting contemporary art, announced on Tuesday that its director general, Teresa Iarocci Mavica, has resigned from her position to focus on the foundation's Venetian space Zattere.

The foundation said the decision was prompted by the need to intensify its work on cultural exchange and promotion of Russian art abroad, requiring division of management functions.

"Teresa is leaving the position of the director general of the V-A-C foundation, which demands daily involvement with the work of the GES-2 House of Culture, and will concentrate on Venice. At the same time, she will remain the director general of the venue in Venice, keep the membership on the foundation's board of directors and continue cooperating with its chairman, Leonid Mikhelson, as an adviser for international projects," the foundation said in a statement.

She will be replaced by Artem Bondarevsky, who has served for the last several years as the deputy director general for administrative issues and will now be the interim director general.

Earlier in the month, the foundation opened an exhibition titled "When Gondola Engines Were Taken to Bits - A Carnival in Four Acts" in its GES-2 House of Culture in Moscow, which is also scheduled to be presented in Venice starting April 23 next year.