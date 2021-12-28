UrduPoint.com

Director Of Russian Art Foundation V-A-C Resigns To Focus On Group's Global Outreach

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:26 PM

Director of Russian Art Foundation V-A-C Resigns to Focus on Group's Global Outreach

The Russian V-A-C foundation, which focuses on supporting contemporary art, announced on Tuesday that its director general, Teresa Iarocci Mavica, has resigned from her position to focus on the foundation's Venetian space Zattere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Russian V-A-C foundation, which focuses on supporting contemporary art, announced on Tuesday that its director general, Teresa Iarocci Mavica, has resigned from her position to focus on the foundation's Venetian space Zattere.

The foundation said the decision was prompted by the need to intensify its work on cultural exchange and promotion of Russian art abroad, requiring division of management functions.

"Teresa is leaving the position of the director general of the V-A-C foundation, which demands daily involvement with the work of the GES-2 House of Culture, and will concentrate on Venice. At the same time, she will remain the director general of the venue in Venice, keep the membership on the foundation's board of directors and continue cooperating with its chairman, Leonid Mikhelson, as an adviser for international projects," the foundation said in a statement.

She will be replaced by Artem Bondarevsky, who has served for the last several years as the deputy director general for administrative issues and will now be the interim director general.

Earlier in the month, the foundation opened an exhibition titled "When Gondola Engines Were Taken to Bits - A Carnival in Four Acts" in its GES-2 House of Culture in Moscow, which is also scheduled to be presented in Venice starting April 23 next year.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Venice Same April From

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

43 minutes ago
 White House Official Clears Press as Biden Starts ..

White House Official Clears Press as Biden Starts Fielding Governors' Questions ..

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Suggests More Russian Regions Should Be Ope ..

Lavrov Suggests More Russian Regions Should Be Opened for Resettlement From Abro ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Bird flu kills 100,000 hens at Czech farm

Bird flu kills 100,000 hens at Czech farm

1 minute ago
 More Miyawaki forests to be grown in city to contr ..

More Miyawaki forests to be grown in city to control pollution

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.