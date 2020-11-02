The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, assumed the role of a RIA Novosti editor for a brief time on Monday and published news on the agency's wire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, assumed the role of a RIA Novosti editor for a brief time on Monday and published news on the agency's wire.

Naryshkin published one flash, a short news piece, and a message in Ria Novosti's mobile application.

In the article, Naryshkin said that the SVR expects further deepening of the split in US society regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

The article became available for Ria Novosti subscribers straight away and was later published on the ria.ru website.

Naryshkin was also awarded a diploma from the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.