Directorate Of Passport Continues To Provide Services To Pilgrims: Dr Saleh Bin Saad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Commander of Passports Forces for Umrah, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba has stated that the General Directorate of Passports continues to provide services to pilgrims through air, land, and sea ports using mobile devices, security documentation cameras, document verification devices, and simultaneous translation devices.

He confirmed that the administrative seasonal committees of the General Directorate of Passports are working to impose penalties on transporters of violators of Hajj regulations who do not hold regular Hajj permits, with penalties including imprisonment for up to six months and fines of up to SAR 50,000, with fines multiplying according to the number of violators transported.

He was addressing a press conference for the commanders of the Hajj security forces 1445-2024 at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) here in Makkah, yesterday.

