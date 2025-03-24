Diriyah Art Futures Announces First Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Diriyah Art Futures (DAF), the MENA region’s first dedicated hub for New Media Arts, announced on Monday the first group of artists and scholars selected for its inaugural Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency, set to run from April to July 2025
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Diriyah Art Futures (DAF), the MENA region’s first dedicated hub for New Media Arts, announced on Monday the first group of artists and scholars selected for its inaugural Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency, set to run from April to July 2025.
According to a DAF press release, the residency, designed to foster experimental research and artistic production, provides participants with access to state-of-the-art labs and studios, as well as showcasing opportunities and a production budget supported by a dedicated production team. It brings together a dynamic group of creative practitioners and scholars to explore cutting-edge creative practices, emerging ecologies, speculative futures, and the evolving intersections of land, history, art, and technology.
The first group includes artists Dr. Stanza (UK), Harshit Agrawal (India), Arwa Alneami (Saudi Arabia), Reem Alnasser (Saudi Arabia), and Reem Alfagih (Saudi Arabia), along with scholars Mizuho Yamazaki (Japan/France) and Anett Holzheid (Germany).
Working within DAF in Riyadh, the participants will develop their projects in response to the 2025 theme, "High-Resolution Dreams of Sand," which explores the impact of technology on both natural and constructed landscapes. The residency will culminate in a publication and a series of public engagements at DAF, offering audiences a glimpse into pioneering artistic and research-driven explorations.
According to the release, the 2025 residency season allows artists and scholars to engage critically with DAF’s unique physical and conceptual contexts, set against the backdrop of Diriyah’s historic farms and within a city undergoing transformation.
Developed by the Museums Commission, DAF seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for New Media and Digital Art, while amplifying the region's influence at the intersection of art, science, and technology.
Recent Stories
Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB
Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties
Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..
Passerby killed due to firing between two groups
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X
Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations
Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group
Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture
More Stories From World
-
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March14 minutes ago
-
Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group2 minutes ago
-
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative1 hour ago
-
Juventus roll the dice after costly Motta flop3 hours ago
-
Swiatek into last 16 again, Dimitrov advances in Miami3 hours ago
-
Spain star Yamal still maturing after rollercoaster night4 hours ago
-
French actor Depardieu goes on trial on sexual assault charges4 hours ago
-
China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla4 hours ago
-
Greece finds situation in Turkey 'worrying'4 hours ago
-
Sudden US aid withdrawal risking millions of lives: UNAIDS chief4 hours ago
-
Greenland PM denounces US 'foreign interference' ahead of visit4 hours ago