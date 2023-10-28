Diriyah showcases Saudi Heritage, Transformational projects at FII7

Diriyah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) At the 7th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII7) held in Riyadh this week, the Diriyah Company, an FII strategic partner, showcased its investment opportunities as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s foremost heritage and culture destination to a global audience.

Diriyah Company had a strong presence at the event, with the Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo taking an active role in several panels and discussions.

Reflecting on Diriyah Company’s participation, Inzerillo said, “A giga-project at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s transformation, Diriyah is a driving force for the future of the Kingdom. As we highlight Diriyah's remarkable evolution, we invite residents, visitors, investors, and travelers to delve into its rich history and actively contribute to its unfolding future.”

“We are building one of the world’s greatest gathering places, intertwining rich history and modern culture, setting unprecedented standards for blending heritage into everyday life. We create immersive spaces where tradition blends seamlessly with modernity.

By supporting our local communities, we foster a smart, sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future for all,” he said.

The Diriyah Company said in a statement that FII attendees visiting its booth engaged with experts and deepened their understanding of Diriyah's overarching vision. “This depth is reflected in the Diriyah masterplan, drawing inspiration from traditional Najdi architecture. It sets a new benchmark in heritage and urban development, positioning Diriyah as a prominent global gathering place and center of innovation, celebrating Saudi heritage and culture," it said.

A panel on the second day of FII explored the subject of "Advancing Regenerative Tourism.” Inzerillo was joined by fellow leaders from the Kingdom’s giga-projects and top-tier international hospitality brands. Moderated by CNN's Richard Quest, the discussion delved into the potential of private-sector initiatives to rejuvenate the environment and local communities, emphasizing the rising importance of regenerative tourism.