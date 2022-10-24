'Dirty Bomb' Blast Will Contaminate Area of Up to Several Thousand Square Meters - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The explosion of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine will lead to the contamination of several thousand square meters of territory, Kiev has a motive for the use of a 'dirty bomb,' as well as scientific, technical and production potential for its creation - Russian Defense Ministry

"The detonation of a radiological explosive device will inevitably lead to radioactive contamination of the area of up to several thousand square meters," Kirillov told reporters.

Kiev has a motive for the use of the "dirty bomb," as well as scientific, technical and production potential for its creation, the official noted.

According to the ministry, with the detonation of the "dirty bomb", radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) and can cover Poland.