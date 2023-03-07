UrduPoint.com

Disabled Protesters Pack Polish Parliament Hall To Demand Decent Welfare

Published March 07, 2023

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) People with disabilities and their close ones packed the hall of the Polish parliament building in Warsaw on Tuesday to demand that they be paid sufficiently to allow for a dignified life, media said.

A dozen of disabled protesters and their guardians were thronging the hallway while holding up placards that read, "We want to live decently," Polish news channel TVN reported.

Some 200,000 people in Poland have petitioned the parliament to pass a bill that will adjust disability benefits to the national minimum wage.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller told the press that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki did not plan to meet with the disability activists any time soon and recommended that protesters talk to the ministers instead.

More Stories From World

