Disagreements In Persian Gulf Around Iran Should Be Resolved Through Dialogue - Lavrov
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:50 PM
Moscow would like the existing disagreements in the Persian Gulf area around Iran to be resolved through dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday
"We are interested in promoting a unifying agenda in this important region, we are interested in eliminating the existing differences through dialogue," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.