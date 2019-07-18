Disagreements in Persian Gulf Around Iran Should Be Resolved Through Dialogue - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

Moscow would like the existing disagreements in the Persian Gulf area around Iran to be resolved through dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Moscow would like the existing disagreements in the Persian Gulf area around Iran to be resolved through dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"We are interested in promoting a unifying agenda in this important region, we are interested in eliminating the existing differences through dialogue," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.