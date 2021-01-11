Disagreements Over Undercover Agents Bill Set to Divide UK Labour Party Again - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The ongoing debate over a bill proposed by the UK Home Office that would give immunity to undercover agents who commit crimes while targeting criminal groups could lead to further divisions within the Labour Party, The Guardian newspaper reports on Monday, citing opposition peer Shami Chakrabarti.

The Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill would give immunity to government agents and informants that commit crimes while undercover.

Labour peers have made numerous attempts to amend the bill to place strict limits on the types of crimes that are sanctioned under the legislation, or, as in Chakrabarti's case, remove the offer of immunity altogether.

Chakrabarti has submitted her amendment for debate in the House of Lords on Monday, the newspaper said.

"This is too important to be left to deals involving the usual channels," Chakrabarti said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged his party's lawmakers to abstain from voting on the bill in the House of Commons. The bill passed its third reading in the Commons this past October, although 34 Labour lawmakers voted against the legislation.

Two shadow ministers resigned from their front bench roles following the vote.

In 2015, the Metropolitan Police issued an apology to seven women who formed relationships that were called "abusive and manipulative" with police officers that were working undercover.