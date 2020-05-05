UrduPoint.com
Disappearance Of N. Korea's Kim Boosted US Info-Sharing With S. Korea, Japan - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:25 PM

The recent disappearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prompted the United States, Japan and South Korea to increase their intelligence sharing and cooperation, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Marc Knapper said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The recent disappearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prompted the United States, Japan and South Korea to increase their intelligence sharing and cooperation, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Marc Knapper said on Tuesday.

"Without going into too much detail, the most recent curiosity involving the disappearance of Kim Jong Un, I mean, definitely invited a lot of good close info sharing and coordination between us and our colleagues in both Seoul and Tokyo," Knapper said.

On Saturday, North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photos of Kim Jong Un attending the country's May Day celebrations, thus refuting widespread rumors about his death. The photos showed Kim opening the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in the city of Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

Prior to the event, the North Korean leader's last public appearance took place on April 12.

