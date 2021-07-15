UrduPoint.com
Disappearance Of ReVil Hacking Group Not Kremlin's Issue - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:13 PM

Disappearance of ReVil Hacking Group Not Kremlin's Issue - Spokesman

The disappearance of the ReVil hacking croup is not Kremlin's issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The disappearance of the ReVil hacking croup is not Kremlin's issue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, CNBC reported that all the websites associated with the cybercriminal group ReVil were down.

"No, I still do not have information on this matter. This is not really our problem," Peskov told reporters.

