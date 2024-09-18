'Disappeared Completely': Melting Glaciers Worry Central Asia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Adygene Glacier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Near a wooden hut high up in the Kyrgyz mountains, scientist Gulbara Omorova walked to a pile of grey rocks, reminiscing how the same spot was a glacier just a few years ago.
At an altitude of 4,000 metres, the 35-year-old researcher is surrounded by the giant peaks of the towering Tian Shan range that also stretches into China, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
The area is home to thousands of glaciers that are melting at an alarming rate in Central Asia, already hard-hit by climate change.
A glaciologist, Omarova is recording that process -- worried about the future.
She hiked six hours to get to the modest triangular-shaped hut that serves as a science station -- almost up in the clouds.
"Eight to 10 years ago you could see the glacier with snow," Omorova told AFP.
"But in the last three to four years, it has disappeared completely.
There is no snow, no glacier," she said.
The effects of a warming planet have been particularly visible in Central Asia, which has seen a wave of extreme weather disasters.
The melting of thousands of glaciers is a major threat to people in the landlocked region that already suffers from a shortage of water.
Acting as water towers, glaciers are crucial to the region's food security and vital freshwater reserves are now dwindling fast.
Equipped with a measuring device, Omorova kneeled over a torrent of melted water, standing on grey-covered ice shimmering in strong sunshine.
"We are measuring everything," she said. "The glaciers cannot regenerate because of rising temperatures."
A little further on, she points to the shrinking Adygene glacier, saying it has retreated by "around 16 centimetres (six inches)" every year.
"That's more than 900 metres since the 1960s," she said.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd hit Barnsley for seven in League Cup rout27 minutes ago
-
Instagram, under pressure, tightens protection for teens6 hours ago
-
Villa make perfect start on Champions League return after 41-year absence6 hours ago
-
More than 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodies6 hours ago
-
Venezuela arrests fourth American over alleged 'plot' against Maduro6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result6 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result6 hours ago
-
Lithuania's Kubilius gets new EU defence commissioner role7 hours ago
-
Man City's Rodri warns of strike action over fixture increase7 hours ago
-
Boeing, union resume talks as strike empties Seattle plants8 hours ago
-
UK's Tortoise Media in talks to buy The Observer8 hours ago