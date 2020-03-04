UrduPoint.com
Disappointment, Uncertainty At Sanders Super Tuesday Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:14 PM

Disappointment, uncertainty at Sanders Super Tuesday rally

Bernie Sanders' supporters had hoped Super Tuesday would put their candidate in an unassailable position to secure the Democratic presidential nomination. But a string of projected victories for rival Joe Biden meant they left a rally in Vermont with little certainty

About 3,000 fans of the self-declared democratic socialist endured a night of contrasting emotions at an exhibition hall near Sanders' home of Burlington: Worried looks when states seemed to go Biden's way, and shouts of joy when they backed Sanders.

About 3,000 fans of the self-declared democratic socialist endured a night of contrasting emotions at an exhibition hall near Sanders' home of Burlington: Worried looks when states seemed to go Biden's way, and shouts of joy when they backed Sanders.

The night started well when CNN, on a giant screen, announced that Sanders had won Vermont.

It was a symbolic victory because the Brooklyn native settled there in the 1960s and went on to become mayor of Burlington, but Vermont is one of the least populated and least important of the 14 states that voted in Tuesday's Democratic primaries.

The win in Vermont was expected.

But the projected results that followed were far less encouraging: victory for Biden, the ex-vice president, in Virginia and four more southern states including North Carolina.

Later came a forecast win for Biden in Massachusetts, a major blow for Elizabeth Warren who is a senator there, but also a big disappointment for fellow progressive Sanders. He had hoped to win after organizing two big rallies there in recent days.

Results looked more promising elsewhere for Sanders, who had projected wins in Colorado and Utah. Exit polls also pointed to a victory in the most delegate-rich state of all, California.

The second-biggest prize, Texas, was a close battle early Wednesday at about 0600 GMT.

"It's a mixed bag," said 31-year-old Zac Johnson, who made the six-hour drive with his fiancee from New York to show support for his political hero.

"But if he wins Texas and California, the two big trophies of the night, once more candidates drop out, and once he gets on stage with Biden, he is a much better debater and his policies are clear," Johnson added.

Other Sanders supporters were more overtly disappointed.

