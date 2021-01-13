Disapproval for Japanese Cabinet Exceeds Support 1st Time Since September Reshuffle - Poll

The number of Japanese citizens who disapprove of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet increased to 41 percent, surpassing the number of supporters for the first time since the government was formed in September, a fresh poll by NHK World-Japan revealed

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The number of Japanese citizens who disapprove of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet increased to 41 percent, surpassing the number of supporters for the first time since the government was formed in September, a fresh poll by NHK World-Japan revealed.

According to the fresh poll, the approval rating of the government dropped to 40 percent, down two percentage points from a similar survey last month.

The respondents were also asked if they were concerned about contracting the coronavirus. 87 percent of the respondents said that they were worried about themselves and their relatives, while 11 percent said they have no such worries.

Regarding the government's response to the pandemic, 38 percent of the respondents were positive about the anti-coronavirus measures implemented by Suga's cabinet, while 58 percent expressed the opposite opinion.

According to the poll, 79 percent of Japanese believed that the government declared a state of emergency in the prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama too late. 12 percent said that the decision was made on time, with three percent of the respondents regarding this step as inadequate.

The survey was conducted by phone from 9-11 January among 2,168 people aged over 18 years.

Public support for Suga has dropped from 63 percent to 40 percent in four months after he assumed the post in September. The drop is largely attributed to the unpopular measures that the government took to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections.