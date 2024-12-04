Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Shivering in freezing temperatures as they faced down rows of police, outraged protesters gathered outside South Korea's parliament in disbelief at President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to impose the country's first military rule in over four decades.

President Yoon's shock announcement Tuesday night sent hundreds into the streets.

"Why did we have to come out here after gruelling work in the middle of the week?" one protester shouted.

"It's because of this senseless martial law declared by Yoon, who has gone insane!" cried one protestor, who was cheered by hundreds of spectators.

Yoon's shock announcement was a chilling throwback to the dark days of South Korea's military rule four decades ago, when human rights abuses were widespread.

Chants of "Arrest Yoon" and "Impeach Yoon" echoed through the night air in front of thick lines of policemen guarding the perimeter and barring journalists from entering the seat of the country's hard-won democracy.

Protestors waved banners with messages calling for Yoon's resignation, while others carried South Korean flags.

"When I heard the news, I thought it was fake," said Lee Jin-wha, 48, from Incheon, a city neighbouring Seoul.

"I could not believe martial law had actually been imposed."

She said he was there to "protect our democracy, not just for us but for our kids".

Kim Ene-sol, a 30-year-old restaurant worker, said she was "overwhelmed by a sense of dread" when she heard the news.

"I thought I must stop this, even if I have to put my life at risk," she said.

In announcing martial law, the president had labelled the opposition, which holds a majority in the 300-member parliament "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime".

One opposition lawmaker told AFP he had rushed to the parliament in a cab to vote against the move -- and had feared he'd be arrested under the law's sweeping new powers.

"Yoon has committed rebellion with martial law declaration," Shin Chang-sik said.

Policemen stood their ground within the parliament premises -- ready to apprehend anyone attempting to climb over the fence.

Shin said that some of his fellow lawmakers had been forced to climb over the fence to vote on the resolution because the entrance had been sealed off.

That resolution ultimately succeeded, forcing Yoon to say he would lift martial law -- prompting the crowd to erupt in cheers as the news broke.

But the celebration was tempered by disbelief that it had taken place at all.

Lim Myeong-pan, 55, said that Yoon's decision to rescind martial law did not absolve him of wrongdoing.

"Yoon's act of imposing it in the first place without legitimate cause is a serious crime in itself," Lim said.

"He has paved his own path to impeachment with this."