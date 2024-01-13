Open Menu

Discarded Christmas Trees, A Gift To Stockholm's Fish

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) On a freezing January morning, dozens of discarded Christmas trees collected after the holidays are tossed into Stockholm's glacial waters, recycled to provide a welcoming habitat for marine life.

The initiative, started by national sport fishing association Sportfiskarna in 2016 to help restore the endangered ecosystem, has been hailed by environmentalists.

All the trees collected are from retailers who buy evergreens that have not been sprayed with pesticides.

Just days ago, the majestic Norway spruces held pride of place in cosy homes across Stockholm.

Now, the tinsel and ornaments are being replaced by heavy rocks before the trees are thrown off a boat into the waters off the Hammarby Sjostad industrial zone.

"Around here there's been a lot of construction, a lot of boats going in and out," Malin Kjellin, who heads the Sportfiskarna project, told AFP.

"There's not a lot of vegetation and these are really important habitats for fish to spawn that have disappeared," she says.

"It's really hard to get (the habitat) back naturally. This is a way of substituting what has been lost."

Since 2016, more than 1,000 trees collected after Christmas have been dropped in different spots.

Kjellin pulled up one about to be tossed overboard.

"If you look at it, there are plenty of places to hide in here. All these branches and needles.

"These are really great places to lay the roe and also for juvenile fish to hide from bigger ones," she explained.

