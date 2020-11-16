Discarded Falcon 9 Booster Successfully Lands on Drone Ship in Atlantic Ocean - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that is carrying the SpaceX "Resilience" Crew Dragon manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has successfully landed on the drone ship, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"The first stage has touched down on the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean and the second stage is now in orbit," NASA said on Twitter, adding in a later tweet "Separation confirmed. Crew Dragon Resilience is flying free."

Earlier, NASA announced on Twitter that the Falcon 9 rocket with the "Resilience" Crew-1 mission lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 00:27 GMT on Monday, November 16 (07:27 ET on Sunday).

The launch of the first ever operational commercial crew mission follows the SpaceX Demo-2 mission that took NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS in May this year.

The SpaceX Crew-1 mission is carrying US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan for a six-month stay on the ISS.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will be reused for the SpaceX Crew-2 mission that is expected to be launched in March 2021.