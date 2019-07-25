UrduPoint.com
Discarding New START Treaty Amounts To 'National Security Malpractice' - Ex-US Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Terminating the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) would amount to "national security malpractice," former Acting US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas Countryman said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Terminating the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) would amount to "national security malpractice," former Acting US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas Countryman said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"It would be national security malpractice to discard New START in the hopes of negotiating a more comprehensive, ambitious nuclear arms control agreement with Russia and China, to say nothing about getting it ratified and into force," Countryman said in prepared remarks for a hearing before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

The New START accord signed by the United States and Russia went into force in 2011 and covers a ten-year period with a possible five-year extension. The treaty limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers and nuclear warheads.

Countryman noted that the extension of New START is the "most significant step [a US] President could take with Russia that would improve national security.

"

Other former US officials have called on both, the US and Russian governments to extend the New START for another five years until 2026.

Countryman emphasized to extend the treaty, "it is important that the two sides promptly begin consultations on key issues raised by each side."

However, Countryman said the Trump administration has been "dithering for more than one year" on beginning talks with Russia.

Countryman also warned of the uncertainty of negotiating a new treaty should the United States abandon the New START.

"Such a negotiation would be complex and time-consuming," Countryman said. "There is no realistic chance a new agreement along these lines could be finalized before New START expires."

On July 17, Russian and US officials met in Geneva for strategic dialogue talks. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation, the two sides thoroughly discussed the extension of the New START.

