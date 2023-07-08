Open Menu

Disciplinary Panel Recommends Disbarring Giuliani Over Trump Election Claims

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A three person attorney disciplinary committee recommended that Rudy Giuliani be stripped of his Washington, DC law license for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election, a court filing revealed.

"We have considered in mitigation Mr. Giuliani's conduct following the September 11 attacks as well as his prior service in the Justice Department and as Mayor of New York City," the panel said in a document filed with the DC court of appeals on Friday. "But all of that happened long ago. The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done.

For these reasons, we unanimously recommend that Mr. Giuliani be disbarred."

The move centers around Giuliani, on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, filing a lawsuit to reverse the 2020 presidential results in Pennsylvania. The panel said he violated the law by filing the motion "when he had no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal grounds, to do so."

The panel's recommendation is not final, according to CNN, with the case still needing to be considered by DC's board on Professional Responsibility and by the DC court of appeals.

Giuliani is also facing potential disbarment in the state of New York, where is law license is temporarily suspended.

