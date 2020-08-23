UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disco Stampede Kills 13 In Peru's Lima - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Disco Stampede Kills 13 in Peru's Lima - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A stampede at a disco in the Peruvian capital of Lima left at least 13 revelers dead and three others injured, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The party at Thomas Restobar club was organized despite a ban on mass gatherings imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 120 people were partying there on Saturday night when the police stormed the second-floor disco, prompting the crowd to flee through the only exit.

"The Interior Ministry deeply regrets the death of thirteen people as a result of the criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous entrepreneur," a press release read.

The ministry stressed that police officers had not carried firearms or used tear gas. Three officers were injured trying to free party-goers trapped between the door and the staircase. Twenty-three people were detained.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Interior Ministry Lima Criminals Gas Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

5 minutes ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

5 minutes ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

1 hour ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

2 hours ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.