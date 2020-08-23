MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A stampede at a disco in the Peruvian capital of Lima left at least 13 revelers dead and three others injured, the Interior Ministry said Sunday.

The party at Thomas Restobar club was organized despite a ban on mass gatherings imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 120 people were partying there on Saturday night when the police stormed the second-floor disco, prompting the crowd to flee through the only exit.

"The Interior Ministry deeply regrets the death of thirteen people as a result of the criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous entrepreneur," a press release read.

The ministry stressed that police officers had not carried firearms or used tear gas. Three officers were injured trying to free party-goers trapped between the door and the staircase. Twenty-three people were detained.