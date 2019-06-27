Discord Over Verification Mechanism Likely to Hinder US-China Trade Deal at G20

The disagreements between Beijing and Washington on how to create a tool that would verify both sides are implementing and genuinely honoring any future trade deal makes it unlikely that the leaders of both countries will reach an agreement on the matter during their upcoming meeting at the G20 summit in Japan, experts told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The disagreements between Beijing and Washington on how to create a tool that would verify both sides are implementing and genuinely honoring any future trade deal makes it unlikely that the leaders of both countries will reach an agreement on the matter during their upcoming meeting at the G20 summit in Japan , experts told Sputnik.

Trade tensions between the United States and China took another turn in May, when US President Donald Trump decided to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent. This move also broke the truce Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed upon to during their meeting at the G20 summit in Argentina last November � both leaders promised that bilateral trade frictions would be resolved through negotiations.

After more than ten rounds of meetings between top negotiators, the talks broke down, and Trump accused China of backtracking on some of the commitments it agreed to in earlier rounds.

"The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump said in a post on his official Twitter account when announcing the hike of tariffs on Chinese goods in May.

Amid the deadlock in negotiations, Trump and Xi agreed over the phone last week to meet again at the G20 summit, due to be held in Osaka from June 28-29.

Chinese economists, however, have warned that the sides are more likely to agree to a new truce than reach a detailed agreement on trade, since differences on the verification mechanism of such a deal, which they say caused trade talks to fail in May, remain unresolved.

"I believe the best scenario [after the G20 summit] is both sides agree to 'cease fire.' It'll still be a summit [between the two leaders]. I think it's possible for both sides to agree to a truce again and restart trade talks. From what I heard [on why previous trade talks failed], the United States demanded a verification mechanism that the US side would evaluate how the trade deal is implemented. If it finds China failing to adhere to the agreement, the United States would be allowed to respond by raising tariffs unilaterally and China would have to pledge not to retaliate. Such demands are impossible [for China] to accept," Tu Xinquan, the dean of China Institute for WTO (World Trade Organization) Studies, the University of International business and Economics in Beijing, told Sputnik.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed senior US official, that Washington would not accept any conditions around its use of tariffs in the dispute unless the deal was finally reached.

Other Chinese scholars argued that it was impossible for China to accept a verification mechanism where US personnel would be allowed to join senior management of Chinese companies to monitor the implementation of the agreement, similar to the case with Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer ZTE.

"The United Stated demanded that its personnel be sent to all state-owned enterprises in China to monitor the implementation of the trade deal. How is that possible? In such a scenario, the United States wanted to borrow the model applied to ZTE. Their argument is that you have already made such concessions on ZTE, they believe similar measures can be applied to Chinese companies. That's unacceptable," Zhao Xijun, a finance professor with Renmin University of China in Beijing, told Sputnik.

As trade tensions escalated last year, ZTE had to halt its operations after the Trump administration banned US companies from exporting its products to the Chinese tech giant over alleged violations of sanctions against Iran and North Korea. ZTE eventually reached a deal with the US government to pay steep fines of over $1 billion, replace its top management and allow unfettered visits from US inspectors, in exchange for Washington lifting the export ban.

Together with May's tariff hike, the Trump administration has taxed a total $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while threatening to levy the same steep import duties on another list of Chinese goods worth $300 billion. If the additional tariffs go into effect, all Chinese exports to the United States will have to face 25 percent duties.

However, professor Zhao from Renmin University suggested that both sides were still evaluating the impact of the tariffs on their economies, which could explain why neither side was in a rush to offer more concessions.

"I believe both sides are just starting to experience the impact of the trade war on their domestic economies. It's not like it's unbearable anymore. For trade negotiators from both countries, only after both sides have felt huge impact from the trade war, they would face the pressure to reach an agreement. Both sides have definitely felt the pain. But it's not painful enough for them reach an agreement," he said.

When US companies start to feel the negative impact from tariffs when importing products from China, they will exert more pressure on the Trump administration to offer concessions in the trade negotiations, the Beijing-based scholar added.

To dodge the adverse impact of additional 25 percent tariffs on their products, many Chinese manufacturers relying on the US market have begun partially relocating their production to neighboring countries such as Vietnam to then export them to the United States under the label of "Made in Vietnam."

Both Chinese exports to Vietnam and Vietnamese exports to the United States, which usually consist of similar kinds of products such as electronics, computers and machinery, expanded sharply in the first five months of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Vietnamese trade data.

The impact from relocated businesses on employment in China is rather limited, thanks to the booming domestic service industry, professor Tu from the University of International Business and Economics said.

"The relocation of the manufacturing industries will obviously have some impact on the employment in those sectors. But the biggest challenge facing most Chinese companies in the manufacturing industry today is still how to find suitable workers, because most young people in China don't want to work in this industry. They prefer to work in the service industry where there are a lot of job opportunities. I haven't seen obvious struggles with employment," he said.

The scholar believed it was important for China to be well prepared to move production abroad rather than trying to stop this trend.

"I think this kind of relocation is a kind of inevitable economic principle. It's normal for some of the supply chain to move out of China, as production costs began to rise because of higher salaries for the workers. We need to be better prepared for such scenarios instead of trying to stop it from happening. One way is trying to help those companies to lower production cost and convince them to stay in China. Once some companies have left, we need to find out how to make use of the resources that became available, such as workers, the land and factory space. As long as the resources are utilized properly, the relocation of production wouldn't matter that much," he said.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that China will follow in the footsteps of the United States and United Kingdom to become over-industrialized and lose domestic manufacturing capacity completely since Chinese financial markets are not as developed as those of the two countries, the expert added.