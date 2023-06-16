Discounts on Russian Energy Products in Some Cases Minimal - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Discounts on the Russian energy products are minimal in some cases, and sales are fine in general, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"And in some cases the discounts are minimal ...

Production is growing, and this suits us quite well, too, inside the country. Sales volumes are decent ... We don't see any catastrophe here," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.