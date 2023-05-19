Discrimination Against Russians in Moldova on Rise - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russians should take into account cases of discriminatory treatment when planning trips to Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russian citizens are often subjected to a humiliating additional screening procedure when arrived in Chisinau, according to the ministry.

Dozens of Russians are refused entry to Moldova on a daily basis, the ministry added.

"In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens take into account the mentioned risks when planning trips to the Republic of Moldova," the ministry said in a statement.