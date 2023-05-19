UrduPoint.com

Discrimination Against Russians In Moldova On Rise - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Discrimination Against Russians in Moldova on Rise - Foreign Ministry

Russians should take into account cases of discriminatory treatment when planning trips to Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russians should take into account cases of discriminatory treatment when planning trips to Moldova, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russian citizens are often subjected to a humiliating additional screening procedure when arrived in Chisinau, according to the ministry.

Dozens of Russians are refused entry to Moldova on a daily basis, the ministry added.

"In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens take into account the mentioned risks when planning trips to the Republic of Moldova," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Chisinau Moldova

Recent Stories

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

6 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CP ..

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

6 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

7 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.