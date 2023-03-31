Discussing Deployment of EU Peacekeepers in Ukraine 'Dangerous' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Discussion of possible deployment of European Union peacekeepers in Ukraine is potentially a very dangerous issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU is very close to discussing sending military of some peacekeeping type in Ukraine.

"This is a very important statement, it was noticed. If we are talking about some kind of serious negotiations, then this is a potentially extremely dangerous discussion. You know that such forces in the world practice, as a rule, are used with the consent of both parties, in this case, this is potentially a very dangerous topic," Peskov told reporters.