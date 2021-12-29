Discussing Inclusion of Information Security in Russia-US Dialogue Premature - Moscow

Discussing inclusion of the international information security issues in Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO countries is premature, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Discussing inclusion of the international information security issues in Russia's dialogue with the United States and NATO countries is premature, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the inclusion of the international information security issues in the dialogue with the United States and other NATO countries on security guarantees, it is too early to talk about this," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat also said that a "ball is on the US side" when it comes to negotiations on security guarantees and other security issues.