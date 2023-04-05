Close
Discussing Ukraine's NATO Membership 'Unrealistic' - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Having conversations about Ukraine's NATO membership is "completely unrealistic", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday, and called against actions that may lead to escalation of conflict.

"Obviously, talking about Ukraine's membership in NATO is completely unrealistic. I think that now it would be right to focus on one thing - to end the war as soon as possible. And in my opinion, it is necessary to refrain from all decisions, manifestations and even statements that lead to an escalation," the minister told Hungarian reporters.

