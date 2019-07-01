Discussion of Economic Issues at Putin-May Talks Shows Friendly Approach - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The discussion of issues related to improvement of Russia-UK trade and economic relations at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 summit can speak of London's friendly approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"Afterwards, in the presence of the delegations, there was a discussion of other issues, including the withdrawal of our trade and economic relations from the state of stupor.

Therefore, on the contrary, we can note a very constructive and friendly approach," Peskov said in the air of Channel One.

Peskov previously said that Putin and May had discussed in an one-on-one format the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom last March, noting that the discussion had been held in a harsh form. At the same time, Peskov added that the two leaders had demonstrated that both countries understood the need to revive bilateral relations to promote business cooperation.